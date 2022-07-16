Fun Banter! Watch how Manini gets tortured off-screen by THIS person

MUMBAI : Star Plus show ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’ is being admired by the viewers and is not failing to surprise the viewers with it’s amazing twists and turns.

The show stars Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead roles.

Apart from these two, the makers have also roped in some of the finest actors from the TV industry who are playing pivotal roles in the show.

One of them is Parvati Sehgal who portrays the role of Manini in the show.

The actress is seen as Yuvaan's stepmother in the show.

Parvati is loved for her performance in the popular drama series.

The other is Rajendra Chawla who is loved for all the roles he has ever played.

Apart from the drama that goes on in the show, the cast also has their own fun on the sets. While the viewers are intrigued about the upcoming track of the show, here’s a fun time from behind the scenes that shows that Papa sa really is annoying in a sweet way.

