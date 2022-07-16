Fun Banter! Watch how Manini gets tortured off-screen by THIS person

Apart from these two, the makers have also roped in some of the finest actors from the TV industry who are playing pivotal roles in the show. 

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 07/16/2022 - 18:11
Manini

MUMBAI : Star Plus show ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’ is being admired by the viewers and is not failing to surprise the viewers with it’s amazing twists and turns. 

The show stars Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead roles. 

Also read - SHAADI VIBES! The Rathores are ready for Yuvaan and Niyati's wedding in StarPlus' Banni Chow Home Delivery

Apart from these two, the makers have also roped in some of the finest actors from the TV industry who are playing pivotal roles in the show. 

One of them is Parvati Sehgal who portrays the role of Manini in the show.

The actress is seen as Yuvaan's stepmother in the show. 

Parvati is loved for her performance in the popular drama series. 

The other is Rajendra Chawla who is loved for all the roles he has ever played.

Apart from the drama that goes on in the show, the cast also has their own fun on the sets. While the viewers are intrigued about the upcoming track of the show, here’s a fun time from behind the scenes that shows that Papa sa really is annoying in a sweet way.

Also read - STUNNING! Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Parvati Sehgal aka Manini is one glamorous diva and these pictures are proof

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Pravisht Mishra Ulka Gupta Priyank Tatariya Alpesh Dixit Shefali Singh Pashva Nanda Shashi Sumeet Banni Chow Home Delivery Parvati Sehgal Rajendra Chawla TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 07/16/2022 - 18:11

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kya Baat Hain! Tejasswi Prakash REACTS to her dream wedding with Karan Kundrra, makes this BIG statement
MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash grabbed eyeballs during their stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They are...
WOW! This Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star was a part of the popular 90s show Just Mohabbat
MUMBAI : Television content has changed a lot with time over the years. There are several television shows that are...
Disha Patani's prettiness in her pink dress is just the next level of cuteness
MUMBAI : Disha Patani is truly a babe when it comes to nailing it with her alluring beauty. The actress was recently...
Amazing! Apart from cooking and driving, this is the hidden talent of Channa Mereya’s Ginni Garewal; see Niyati Fatnani’s post
MUMBAI : Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction...
Fun Banter! Watch how Manini gets tortured off-screen by THIS person
MUMBAI : Star Plus show ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’ is being admired by the viewers and is not failing to surprise the...
Exclusive! Nishant is a very close friend of mine and we keep chilling whereas Tushar helps me complete the stunts with his tips: Sriti Jha, contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi
MUMBAI : Sriti Jha is one of the most loved actresses on television and she rose to fame with her role as Pragya in Zee...
Recent Stories
disa
Disha Patani's prettiness in her pink dress is just the next level of cuteness
Latest Video