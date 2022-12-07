STUNNING! Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Parvati Sehgal aka Manini is one glamorous diva and these pictures are proof

Parvati Sehgal oozes glam quotient in several pictures she has posted on her Instagram handle. The actress is known for her stylish avatars.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 16:20
MUMBAI: Star Plus recently rolled out a new show titled Banni Chow Home Delivery. 

The show stars Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead roles. 

Apart from these two, the makers have roped in some of the finest actors from the TV industry who are playing pivotal roles in the show. 

One of them is Parvati Sehgal who portrays the role of Manini in the show.

The actress is seen as Yuvan's stepmother in the show. 

Parvati is loved for her performance in the popular drama series. 

While the viewers are seeing Parvati in a negative avatar in the show, the actress is exactly the opposite of her character in real life. 

Also, fans are in love with Parvati's on-screen look in the show. 

Parvati is one glam diva in real life as well and her Instagram is proof. 

So, let's take a look at Parvati's glamorous looks which will make you drool over her beauty:

The diva oozes glam quotient in several pictures she has posted on her Instagram handle. 

The actress is known for her extremely stylish avatars. 

Parvati is popularly known for her roles in shows like Mann Kee Awaz - Pratigya, Doli Armaanon Ki, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, Gustakh Dil and many more. 

Parvati is winning praises for her stellar performances in Banni Chow Home Delivery and her character is rapidly progressing with time. 

The viewers have seen Manini giving a hard time to Yuvan and Banni in the show which will further witness a lot of interesting twists and turns in the story. 

What is your take on Parvati's glam avatar? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Latest Video