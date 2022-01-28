Fun Time! Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar enjoy a pool party with friends post-wedding

MUMBAI : Lovebirds Mouni Roy and beau Suraj Nambiar got married in a beautiful ceremony yesterday. The couple had a South Indian wedding in the morning and a traditional Bengali wedding in the evening. They looked absolutely gorgeous in their traditional wedding attires.

In the recent pictures shared by the friends of the couple, they are seen enjoying a pool party. Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are seen enjoying the pool party with their friends Manmeet, Harmeet, Vanessa Walia, and others.

Diva Mouni Roy married Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony at the W hotel in Goa today. Mouni looks lovely in a saree in red and white.

Mouni and Suraj were the most fun bride-groom, dancing and cheering and posing for photos, just having the time of their life.

In Goa, Mouni Roy and her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar celebrated their wedding. In the Haldi and Mehendi photographs, Mouni looked amazing in yellow and white, with beautiful wedding decor and setup. The wedding has brought together friends and relatives in Goa.

Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros, choreographers Rahul and Pratik, and designer Anu Khurana are among the celebrities who were present at their wedding.

