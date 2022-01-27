Stunning! Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar Are 'Made For Each Other' in these UNSEEN pictures from the Wedding! Check it OUT!

MUMBAI: Diva Mouni Roy married Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony at the W hotel in Goa today. Mouni looks lovely in a saree in red and white.

Mouni and Suraj were the most fun bride-groom, dancing and cheering and posing for photos, just having the time of their life.

In Goa, Mouni Roy and her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar celebrated their wedding. In the Haldi and Mehendi photographs, Mouni looked amazing in yellow and white, with beautiful wedding decor and setup. The wedding has brought together friends and relatives in Goa.

Mouni and Suraj met for the first time on New Year's Eve in 2019 at a nightclub and instantly clicked. The wedding took place at the W Goa Hotel.

The Couple looks made for each other in these rare photos, Check it out:

Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros, choreographers Rahul and Pratik, and designer Anu Khurana are among the celebrities who were present at their wedding.

A Bengali wedding is also expected to take place after the traditional South Indian style wedding, which took place in the morning with Mouni donning the entire traditional outfit.

Mouni is looking stunning, and we can't wait to see more pictures!

