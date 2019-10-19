Gagan Anand: TV shows get monotonous

Mumbai: Actor Gagan Anand has been part of TV shows like "Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera" and "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein". He is enjoying exploring the web space because he feels that it's not monotonous like TV shows.

"In web, there is a lot to play in a short span whereas in serials, we play a single character for a long time. That's monotonous. I like experimenting with a lot of things," he said.

"Nowadays, web has a lot of audience. They like watching different kinds of content which they can relate to in daily life. And we as web creators or makers or actors, love doing different kinds of work," he added.

In his latest web show, "Fixerr", Gagan plays a bisexual character.

"I was surprised when they approached me for this because in my career, I have mostly done negative characters. When they (the show's makers) explained to me about it, I thought it will different to perform as an actor. I will have to romance a guy and a girl. So I was excited to play the performance-oriented character," he said.

"In the back of my mind I thought, it can be used to create awareness about bisexual people," he added.

