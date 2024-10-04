Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reveals a suggestion she would give to her younger self during her initial days in the industry!

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. She is popular for playing the female lead role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The actress has a massive fan following, and her fans can go to any length to shower her with a lot of love and surprises.

Today, she is no less than a superstar on television, and now, her fans desire to see her on the big screen.

A lesser-known fact is that Divyanka didn’t achieve this success easily. The actress, who debuted way back in 2006 in the serial ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’, has come a long way. Post ‘Yeh Hai Mohabaatein’ going off-air, Divyanka hasn’t been seen in a full-fledged serial, and recently she was seen as a host on ‘Crime Patrol’.

Last year, she was seen in the reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, where she emerged as the first runner-up of the show. She was considered the strongest contestant on the show and she did all her stunts in such an impressive way.

Now, in a rapid fire questionnaire with Divyanka, when she was questioned about what advice would she give to her young self when she was new in her career, Divyanka shared that she would tell herself to have patience, don’t worry and go slow, everything will fall in place. She also mentioned one word for some industry colleagues. He tagged Eijaz Khan as intense and Karan Patel as sharp!

