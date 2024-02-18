Wow! Divyanka Tripathi opens up about parental pressure regarding motherhood after seven years of marriage with Vivek Dahiya; Says ‘We are taking it in a stride’

Naturally, a lot of people are interested in learning when DiVek will accept parenthood. The pair is having a great time and traveling the world, truly living life to the fullest. It was something that Divyanka Tripathi discussed in a recent interview. According to her, parents are now also inquiring about the same things from the pair.
Divyanka Tripathi

In a recent interview with a popular news portal, the actress expressed gratitude that they were not pressured for a considerable amount of time about their pregnancy. However, she acknowledged that her desire to begin a family has become stronger recently. She expressed her belief that the appropriate moment would arrive. She claimed that all of a sudden, parents were posing this question to them. They reportedly informed the couple that they had had enough fun and that it was now time for them to get serious.

In a recent interview with a popular news portal, the actress expressed gratitude that they were not pressured for a considerable amount of time about their pregnancy. However, she acknowledged that her desire to begin a family has become stronger recently. She expressed her belief that the appropriate moment would arrive. She claimed that all of a sudden, parents were posing this question to them. They reportedly informed the couple that they had had enough fun and that it was now time for them to get serious.

According to quotes, she said, "They are poking us and we are taking it in a stride. Humlog maze le rahe hai, un log hume poke krte hai aur hume maza ata hai ki wow how sweet, how cute, kitne pyar se bol rahe hai (We are having fun with the banter. We also tease them saying how cutely and sweetly they ask us this question)."

The actress may be seen on Sony LIV's Adrishyam program. She is portraying herself as a typical homemaker who works as a spy. Eijaz Khan is also a star of the show.

