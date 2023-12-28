Must Read! Divyanka Tripathi Responds to Vivek Dahiya's Elimination on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: "Heartbreaking Moment"

Vivek Dahiya's unexpected elimination from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has left fans and his wife, Divyanka Tripathi, disheartened. Divyanka shares her reaction to the elimination amidst criticism from netizens who believe the announcement in front of his wife was 'brutal.' Get insights into the emotional moment and the audience's sentiments.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/28/2023 - 18:48
MUMBAI: The recent elimination of Vivek Dahiya from the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has sparked emotional reactions, especially from his wife, Divyanka Tripathi. Despite delivering stellar performances, Vivek bid farewell during the wedding special episode.

Vivek Dahiya's elimination was met with shock by fans and created a heartbreak for his wife, Divyanka Tripathi. The actor-dancer, who showcased his best moves on the show, faced an unexpected exit, leaving audiences and his spouse disappointed.

Also Read: What! Divyanka Tripathi reveals how Vivek Dahiya was sceptical about taking up Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11

Netizens criticized the show's makers for bringing Divyanka Tripathi on board, suggesting that it was a move for TRP knowing Vivek Dahiya's elimination. They found the announcement in front of his wife to be 'brutal.' Responding to the comments on social media, Divyanka expressed her honest feelings, stating, "In all honesty, the beautiful moment didn’t remain that special after the result. Joy taken away in an hrs time."

The last episode featured the romantic moments of two beloved celebrity couples, Dipika Kakar with Shoaib Ibrahim and Divyanka Tripathi with Vivek Dahiya. Dipika treated the audience to her culinary skills, while Divyanka surprised her husband with a special performance in her wedding lehenga.

Hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 boasts celebrity judges Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan, and Malaika Arora. With four contestants already eliminated, including Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia, Rajiv Thakur, and Vivek Dahiya, the competition continues on Sony Entertainment Television every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

Also Read: Woah! Dipika Kakar prepares Biryani for the entire cast and crew of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11, Shoaib praises his wife for the gesture

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: Pinkvilla

    
 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/28/2023 - 18:48

