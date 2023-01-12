Woah! Dipika Kakar prepares Biryani for the entire cast and crew of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11, Shoaib praises his wife for the gesture

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has begun and it is getting all the love. The dance reality show has a massive fan following and this year, we have Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Tanishaa Mukerji, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, Shoaib Ibrahim, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Sreeram Chandra, Karuna Pandey, Adrija Sinha, Rajiv Thakur as the contestants.
Dipika

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has begun and it is getting all the love. The dance reality show has a massive fan following and this year, we have Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Tanishaa Mukerji, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, Shoaib Ibrahim, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Sreeram Chandra, Karuna Pandey, Adrija Sinha, Rajiv Thakur as the contestants. 

Shoaib Ibrahim has a good fan following and in the first episode of the show, we saw his wife Dipika Kakar coming to support him. Shoaib and Dipika have always proved that they are the best. Shoaib even said in his interviews that Dipika asked him to ahead with his work and she will handle their baby boy.

Dipika has been a very good wife and she revealed earlier that she has taken a break from the entertainment industry. Dipika Kakar loves cooking and we have seen that in his social media posts and her vlogs. She has always shown her love for cooking. Now, Dipika has proved that she is the best wife, the best cook and the most amazing human being.

Dipika gave a beautiful gift to the whole cast and crew of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She took charge of cooking biryani for the entire cast and crew and shared it in her vlog. Dipika showed how she has maintained a diary with the biryani recipe. She made biryani with 10 kgs of chicken and Shoaib revealed that earlier, Dipika had made 6-7 kgs biryani for the whole family. This is a big story in TV news.

Dipika said in her vlogs that she is challenging herself with this as she has never made this amount of biryani. She further revealed why she made biryani for everyone. Dipika shared that everyone on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 were requesting Shoaib that they wanted to have homemade biryani and hence she made it for everyone. 

She said that she prepared the chicken a night prior and the next day she prepared the rice and salan and by 12pm she left for the sets. She also made raita with 6kgs of dahi. The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress also made a sweet dish for everyone. 

She made shahi tukda and she neatly packed everything with disposable plates, bowls, spoons, extra tiffin boxes. Later Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that everyone loved the biryani and were shocked when they learnt that Dipika prepared it all by herself. Nobody was ready to believe that Dipika made it. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credits - Bollywood Life 

