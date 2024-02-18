Must Read! Divyanka Tripathi shares reasons for her decision to not participate in Bigg Boss; Says ‘Very honestly, because there's…’

Divyanka Tripathi has appeared in various fictitious and non-fictional shows, impressing her fans with her reel and her real personality. While Divyanka was on the renowned stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, her fans were excited for her to be on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss.
Divyanka Tripathi

MUMBAI: Popular actress Divyanka Tripathi is well-known in the entertainment world and has a large fan base. She has appeared in various fictitious and non-fictional shows, impressing her fans with her reel and her real personality. While Divyanka was on the renowned stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, her fans were excited for her to be on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Divyanka Tripathi recently had an exclusive talk with a famous news source, and we asked her about reality shows. While discussing it, the actress went on to explain why she never wanted to join in Bigg Boss. She said, "If I speak about Bigg Boss, my friends and family members do not want me to go there. Very honestly, because there's too many fights and arguments."

She further explained, "People who are close to me and my fans can not see my respect being maligned. They are scared. However, they are also avid watchers of the show. They like watching reality shows. Despite whatever you say, reality shows have their charm."

For those who are unaware, Divyanka recently appeared on season 11 of the famous dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The actress came out as a special guest in support of her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, who was a contestant on the show.

Divyanka Tripathi rose to prominence after playing Ishita in the popular television series Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. She starred in this daily serial opposite Karan Patel, who played Raman Bhalla. The episode focused on a stepmother-daughter connection and how their link remained strong in the face of numerous hardships and problems.

Aside from Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, Divyanka has appeared on other shows, including Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, and others. Divyanka is getting ready to shine on film again, as she will soon appear in the web show Adrishyam.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

