Gajendra Chauhan strikes a hattrick by bagging three new shows!

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Chauhan who has been part of the entertainment industry for decades now, has bagged three upcoming shows on DD Kisan.

There has been news about Mr Chauhan bagging Rivika Films’ new show Daman Mitte Ke.

Now, we hear that Gajendra Chauhan will also be seen in DD Kisan’s upcoming shows titled Bhramanayak Shirdi Ke Sai Baba and Vishwas Mein Bhagwan. Gajendra has interesting roles to depict in both the projects.

Vishawas Mein Bhagwan is about faith. If you have belief you move mountains. He will be seen as a host in the show. While, in Bhramanayak Shirdi Ke Sai Baba he will play the character of Bhurelal.

Gajendra Chauhan confirmed being part of all the three shows.

Gajendra Chauhan, is an actor known for his work on Indian television, especially his portrayal of Yudhishthira in the historical television series Mahabharat (1988–90).