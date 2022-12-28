Garima Parihar aka Dipti shakes a leg with This beauty from Pushpa Impossible, check out

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Pushpa Impossible. The show has managed to win the hearts of the audience with its simplicity and excellent acting by all the actors on board. The plot is about an uneducated woman from Gujarat, who after doing various odd jobs, starts a business to earn a living and attempts to keep her family happy. Karuna Pandey as Pushpa is perpetually winning over the masses.

Also read: Inspired by a scene from the show, Karuna Pandey aka Pushpa of Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible, learns the art of weaving

We know that the audience awaits each episode of Pushpa Impossible diligently and wants to capture the essence of the plot deeply. The story is heartwarming and portrays the struggles of Pushpa.

However, we know that the episode is not the only thing that the masses await and wait to see the little tidbits around the set that happens behind the camera too and loves to know what their favorite stars are upto.

Similarly, now we came across a post of Aditi Bhagat and Garima Parihar and the two beauties are slaying in this video.

Check out

We know that our favorite TV celebs always get together for reels and funny videos for their social media and their followers dig these little bytes.

The beauties are excellent dancers and can make anyone envious with their moves!

Don’t you agree with us?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, we know that the redevelopment project of the chawl is in talks and Bapodara talks with Mr. Oberoi about the same.

On the other hand, Pushpa gets everyone to sign the NOC trusting Pushpa and having faith in her. Dipti learns that Bapodara signed the contract with another group.

Is the chawl under threat?

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Neha Dandale to enter Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible

For more update on your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar.