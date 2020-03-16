Gashmeer Mahajani of 'Imlie' fame to judge 'Dance Maharashtra Dance'

MUMBAI: After Sonalee Kulkarni, Gashmeer Mahajani of 'Imlie' fame will be seen judging the dance reality show 'Dance Maharashtra Dance L'il Masters'.

The actor is known for his work in Marathi cinema and he debuted with P. Som Shekar's Hindi film 'Muskurake Dekh Zara' in 2010. Gashmeer, who is also a dance choreographer, shared his excitement at joining the show.

"I have been in the entertainment industry for quite some time and my fans know that besides acting, I love dancing, as I am a choreographer too," Gashmeer said.

"I am very excited about this new role of a judge because I know how dancers put their best foot forward to showcase their talent on screen. I am thrilled to witness the endless talent of this generation," he added.

Talking about judging a dance reality show for the first time, Gashmeer noted: "This is my first dance reality show, and I cannot wait to watch my small friends showcasing their great moves. I love how kids dance from their whole hearts; it is a treat to watch them. Along with judging and giving technical comments to the kids, the viewers might get to watch me dancing sometimes on stage."

'Dance Maharashtra Dance L'il Masters' will air on July 27 on Zee Marathi.

SOURCE: IANS

