Gaurav Khanna on his 'Anupamaa' character breaking stereotypes

'Anupamaa' fame Gaurav Khanna, who is gaining a lot of attention for his role of Anuj Kapadia and his chemistry with Rupali Ganguly is also being liked by the audience.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 10/05/2022 - 10:15
Gaurav Khanna on his 'Anupamaa' character breaking stereotypes

MUMBAI: 'Anupamaa' fame Gaurav Khanna, who is gaining a lot of attention for his role of Anuj Kapadia and his chemistry with Rupali Ganguly is also being liked by the audience.

Talking about his character Gaurav said: "My character has received immense support and love from the audience and I feel blessed about it."

"Usually in daily soaps, we see that the female protagonist is the most understanding character and takes everyone together but Anuj has broken that barrier he is one of the most caring individuals and always supports his wife he makes sure that with or without him Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) never falls down and I think that is the beauty of the story of Anuj and Anupama."

Gaurav has been part of several shows such as 'Jeevan Saathi', 'CID', and 'Tere Bin'. He further elaborated on the relationship between Anuj(Gaurav) and Anupamaa (Rupali) in the show and how they both support each other which makes their relationship perfect.

"It is not just Anupama or just Anuj who is single-handedly taking the burden of the relationship; they go hand in hand and have always got each other's back."

He also expressed his happiness as the show will be aired on all days and added: "I am very happy to share this with all fans that my show 'Anupama' will now be telecasted to the audience 7 days a week. It is like an occasion for us where we can spend 7 days with our viewers instead of 6 days."

'Anupamaa' airs on Star Plus.

SOURCE: IANS

Anupamaa Gaurav Khanna Rupali Ganguly Jeevan Saathi Tere Bin Anuj Star Plus Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 10/05/2022 - 10:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Whoopi slams critic who said she wore fat suit in 'Till': That was me
MUMBAI : Hollywood star Whoopi Goldberg has slammed claims that she wore a fat suit for the upcoming Emmett Till biopic...
Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain-starrer 'The Storyteller' to compete at Busan Film Fest
Mumbai:  The trailer of the upcoming film 'The Storyteller', which stars powerhouse actors Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain,...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I wouldn’t mind if Fahmaan Khan comes and meet me during the family week as we are brother and sister; I would love to play the game like Dolly Bindra and have that confidence like how she did” – Sumbul Touqeer Khan
MUMBAI :Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen playing the main lead in the show. The actress has become a household name.Her...
Playing a sardarji hard for a person not used to a turban: Saanand Verma
MUMBAI :  Saanand Verma, who was last seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's film 'Babli Bouncer', remembers working in the movie....
After 'Delhi Crime 2', Rasika Dugal gets busy with Season 3 of 'Mirzapur'
MUMBAI :Actress Rasika Dugal, who got a lot of positive response to her work in the streaming show, 'Delhi Crime 2', is...
Pavitra Punia talks about playing a witch in 'Ishq Ki Dastaan...'
MUMBAI :'Bigg Boss 14' fame Pavitra Punia, who is seen playing the role of a witch in 'Ishq Ki Dastaan - Naagmani',...
RECENT STORIES
Playing a sardarji hard for a person not used to a turban: Saanand Verma
Playing a sardarji hard for a person not used to a turban: Saanand Verma