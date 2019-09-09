News

Gaurav Mukesh’s Facebook account hacked

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Sep 2019 05:00 PM

MUMBAI: Gaurav Mukesh, who has acted in popular television shows such as Suhani Si Ek Ladki and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has become the victim of cyber crime. He has filed a police complaint on 3 September, after his verified Facebook account got hacked. 

Gaurav mentioned in the complaint that he used to get offers to promote various products online. And he received a message from an account to do the same which asked him to click on the link. After he accepted there was an option mentioned to add his page and after doing that, within 15 minutes his account got hacked and now his official page has been removed from Facebook. 

Speaking about his ordeal, Gaurav told SpotboyE.com, “Yes, my verified official page has been hacked. I received a message from a Vietnam company for product promotions and I accepted it. Then, they sent me a link to register post which I received a call from one of my fans who is also an editor for me, that he can't see my page. Then, I immediately called up the Facebook team as they asked me to file a police complaint. So I have to submit it to the Kurla police station.” 



He added, “Now, the Facebook team is working on the same and they are almost successful to recover my account although it's not completely done. That person changed my user ID and everything and was using it for paid promotions. The police have not helped me yet on the matter but I have given that person’s company name and requested them to investigate.”
