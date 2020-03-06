Gear up for a high voltage drama in Star Plus' Kahan Hum Kahan Tum

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will.soon showcase a high voltage drama.

As per the latest episode it is seen that Nishi decides to kill Rohit and make money from an antidote but Sonakshi does not allow this.

On the other hand, as a part of the Holi celebrations, the entire family will keep Nishi busy as a part of the celebrations.

On the other end, Rohit makes Naren wear a saree and takes him out of Sippy Mansion on skates.

Keep reading this space for more information.