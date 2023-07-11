Get ready for an unforgettable celebration as your favourite stars bring a heartwarming romance to the stage at Zee TV’s ‘Rishton Ki Deepavali’

MUMBAI : Zee TV is all set to delight its viewers with exclusive Diwali content this festive season as the Luthra family of Kundali Bhagya turns host to the entire Zee Kutumb for a grand celebration, an unforgettable Diwali gala. The festivities will be brimming with joy, dance, and endless fun! Be sure not to miss this special episode titled 'Rishton Ki Deepavali,' airing on November 7th at 09:30 pm, exclusively on Zee TV.

With their mesmerizing and unforgettable romantic performances, this year's lineup of beloved stars like Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) from Bhagya Lakshmi, Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) from Kundali Bhagya, Shiv (Arjun Bijlani) and Shakti (Nikki Sharma) from Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) from Kumkum Bhagya, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Palki (Sana Sayyad) from Kundali Bhagya, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Shanaya (Shalini Mahal) from Kundali Bhagya will definitely sweep you off your feet, and make you groove to their tunes.

The Bhagya Lakshmi couple #RishMi, twinning in a yellow attire looking bright as sunshine, is set to win your heart with their power-packed performance to the songs ‘Dhoom Taana’ and ‘Chammak Challo’. On the other hand, Ranbir and Prachi, dressed in captivating orange attire, will enchant the audience with their spellbinding rendition of songs, ‘Zoobi Doobi’, ‘Saree Ke Fall Sa’, and ‘Desi Girl’. To elevate the excitement, Karan and Preeta will grace the stage in resplendent, glittering pink outfits, delivering a romantic performance to the melodious tunes of 'Tum Se Hi', 'Mein Agar Kahoon', and 'Mera Naam Tu'.

That’s not it, the new members of the Kutumb – Shiv and Shakti will also be seen in a dreamy romantic performance to the songs ‘Chaleya’, ‘Tum Kya Mile’, and ‘Najaa’. While all these Jodis will make you groove, a face-off performance between Palki-Shaurya and Rajveer-Shanaya to the songs ‘The Jawaani song’, ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’, and ‘What Jhumka?’ is something you definitely cannot miss!

Altogether, the viewers will have fun watching Zee Kutumb having a blast, dancing and celebrating joyously at this special Diwali event. This year's 'Rishton ki Deepavali’ episode will definitely be a feast for the senses; Good is expected to triumph over evil once again, but what lies ahead? Will Nidhi be able to escape Preeta’s wrath? Can Preeta reveal the truth about Nidhi's attempt to kill Srishti?

Watch the extraordinary Grand Diwali celebration on Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya on November 7th, starting 9:30 PM!



