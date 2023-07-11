Get ready for an unforgettable celebration as your favourite stars bring a heartwarming romance to the stage at Zee TV’s ‘Rishton Ki Deepavali’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 18:50
Zee Kutumb

MUMBAI : Zee TV is all set to delight its viewers with exclusive Diwali content this festive season as the Luthra family of Kundali Bhagya turns host to the entire Zee Kutumb for a grand celebration, an unforgettable Diwali gala. The festivities will be brimming with joy, dance, and endless fun! Be sure not to miss this special episode titled 'Rishton Ki Deepavali,' airing on November 7th at 09:30 pm, exclusively on Zee TV. 

With their mesmerizing and unforgettable romantic performances, this year's lineup of beloved stars like Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) from Bhagya Lakshmi, Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) from Kundali Bhagya, Shiv (Arjun Bijlani) and Shakti (Nikki Sharma) from Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) from Kumkum Bhagya, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Palki (Sana Sayyad) from Kundali Bhagya, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Shanaya (Shalini Mahal) from Kundali Bhagya will definitely sweep you off your feet, and make you groove to their tunes.

The Bhagya Lakshmi couple #RishMi, twinning in a yellow attire looking bright as sunshine, is set to win your heart with their power-packed performance to the songs ‘Dhoom Taana’ and ‘Chammak Challo’. On the other hand, Ranbir and Prachi, dressed in captivating orange attire, will enchant the audience with their spellbinding rendition of songs, ‘Zoobi Doobi’, ‘Saree Ke Fall Sa’, and ‘Desi Girl’. To elevate the excitement, Karan and Preeta will grace the stage in resplendent, glittering pink outfits, delivering a romantic performance to the melodious tunes of 'Tum Se Hi', 'Mein Agar Kahoon', and 'Mera Naam Tu'.

That’s not it, the new members of the Kutumb – Shiv and Shakti will also be seen in a dreamy romantic performance to the songs ‘Chaleya’, ‘Tum Kya Mile’, and ‘Najaa’. While all these Jodis will make you groove, a face-off performance between Palki-Shaurya and Rajveer-Shanaya to the songs ‘The Jawaani song’, ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’, and ‘What Jhumka?’ is something you definitely cannot miss!

Altogether, the viewers will have fun watching Zee Kutumb having a blast, dancing and celebrating joyously at this special Diwali event. This year's 'Rishton ki Deepavali’ episode will definitely be a feast for the senses; Good is expected to triumph over evil once again, but what lies ahead? Will Nidhi be able to escape Preeta’s wrath? Can Preeta reveal the truth about Nidhi's attempt to kill Srishti?

Watch the extraordinary Grand Diwali celebration on Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya on November 7th, starting 9:30 PM!

 
 

Zee TV Rishton Ki Deepavali Zee Kutumb Kundali Bhagya Ranbir Rishabh Gujju Pataka Manit Preeta Nidhi Srishti TellyChaakar Bhagya Lakshmi Rishi Rohit Suchanti Lakshmi Aishwarya Khare Shraddha Arya Shakti Nikki Sharma Prachi Mugdha Chaphekar Shaurya Baseer Ali Rajveer Paras Kalnawat Karan Shakti Anand Shanaya Shalini Mahal TellyChakkar Krishna Kaul
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 18:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Check out these expensive gifts that the Bollywood actresses received on Karwa Chauth
MUMBAI: Recent years of Hindi movie industry have seen some amazing real life love stories and the fans loved seeing...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! The ration task to take place as TV actors Vs YouTubers and whoever wins would get the ration for this week
MUMBAI: In this season of Bigg Boss Season 17 the one thing that hasn’t happened is tasks that usually used to happen...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav’s best friend Lovekesh Kataria to enter as a wild card contestant?
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17  is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and one of the reasons is...
What! Did Shikhar Pahariya confirm his relationship with Janhvi Kapoor? The latest social media banter grabs eyeballs of netizens
MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor has been in the news a lot lately, mostly due to her personal life. For those who don't know, the...
Oops! Saif Ali Khan almost falls as he bumps into a fan who asked for selfie, take a look
MUMBAI : Saif Ali Khan has always been an elusive actor. He's not on social media and doesn't attend too many parties....
Wow! Raha’s first birthday menu includes ribbon sandwiches, chili cheese toast and much more, have a look
MUMBAI : Ranbir and Alia are one of the most popular star couples of this generation. Not only are they a powerhouse of...
Recent Stories
Kiara
Must Read! Check out these expensive gifts that the Bollywood actresses received on Karwa Chauth
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss Season 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! The ration task to take place as TV actors Vs YouTubers and whoever wins would get the ration for this week
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav’s best friend Lovekesh Kataria to enter as a wild card contestant?
Krishna Kaul
Krishna Kaul and Manit Joura’s power-packed performances at Zee TV’s ‘Rishton Ki Deepavali’ cannot be missed!
Aishwarya Sharma
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Aishwarya Sharma once again loses her cool on Abishek Kumar says “You’re the person who used to sleep on the cot”
Akshay
Exclusive! The late night slot might have led to low TRP’s: Akshay Dandekar on Keh Doon Tumhein going off-air
Road Safety
&TV and Uttar Pradesh Police join forces to make ‘Aapka Uttar Pradesh, Surakshit Pradesh’.