GET WELL SOON: If you can witness a Sunrise, you are the luckiest: Sunil Grover on his RECOVERY!

MUMBAI : Sunil Grover was rushed to the emergency department of the hospital in January as he complained of chest pain.
Upon examination, it was found that Sunil Grover had suffered a heart attack and was also COVID positive. After 12 days of admission in the hospital, Sunil underwent angiography as there was 100% blockage in 2 arteries and 70-90% blockage in the 3rd artery. Due to the 100% block in 2 arteries, Sunil Grover was advised to undergo a bypass surgery.
Several fans addressed him as Dr. Mashoor Gulati and wished him a speedy recovery.
Sunil informed his fans that he is recuperating and feeling fine. He also gave some early morning gyaan to his followers about seeing a new day and said it was reason enough to feel lucky.
He wrote, "With your blessings, love and prayers I am recovering as you can see. Gratitude and Thank you. If you can witness a Sunrise, you are the luckiest."
