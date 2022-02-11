News

GET WELL SOON: If you can witness a Sunrise, you are the luckiest: Sunil Grover on his RECOVERY!

Sunil Grover was rushed to the emergency department of the hospital in January as he complained of chest pain. Upon examination, it was found that Sunil Grover had suffered a heart attack and was also COVID positive.

Tellychakkar Team's picture
By Tellychakkar Team
11 Feb 2022 12:57 PM
Mumbai

Upon examination, it was found that Sunil Grover had suffered a heart attack and was also COVID positive. After 12 days of admission in the hospital, Sunil underwent angiography as there was 100% blockage in 2 arteries and 70-90% blockage in the 3rd artery. Due to the 100% block in 2 arteries, Sunil Grover was advised to undergo a bypass surgery.

Several fans addressed him as Dr. Mashoor Gulati and wished him a speedy recovery.

Sunil informed his fans that he is recuperating and feeling fine. He also gave some early morning gyaan to his followers about seeing a new day and said it was reason enough to feel lucky.

He wrote, "With your blessings, love and prayers I am recovering as you can see. Gratitude and Thank you. If you can witness a Sunrise, you are the luckiest."

Take a look:

CREDIT: TOI


 

