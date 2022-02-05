Shocking! Ali Asgar quite surprised to know about Sunil Grover’s heart surgery

MUMBAI: Sunil Grover recently made the headlines for an unfortunate reason after there were reports that the ace comedian had undergone heart surgery in Mumbai. Amid this, several celebs have also expressed their concern towards Sunil’s health. His former co-artist Ali Asgar stated that he had considered it to be a piece of fake news initially.

Speaking about it with Hindustan Times, Ali shared that he was shocked to know about Sunil suffering a heart attack. “I really thought there was something fishy initially. (Even) When he was out of the hospital, I thought there must be something wrong; it’s a human body.”

“I was still not convinced it was a heart attack. But when I got to know that it was a heart attack,” Asgar pauses and continues: “He is somebody who makes everyone laugh, this shouldn’t happen to him. Everyone’s prayers are with him. I feel he will be more careful. I think kaam ke chakkar mein wo over busy hogaya hoga,” he added.

Ali and Sunil have worked together in several comedy shows including The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the two are not in touch at the moment. Speaking of it, Ali stated that he will get in touch with Sunil soon once he feels better. Ali said, “I enquired about his health and asked him (the manager) whenever he (Grover) is fine to let me know. Right now, he needs rest. But I will get in touch with him and meet him”.

