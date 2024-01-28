Get well soon! Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11 contestant Manisha Rani hospitalised due to burnout

MUMBAI: Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

She was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad was loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul.

She is a very honest contestant and her friendship with Bebika is loved by the fans. She takes care of her very well and guides her in the right direction.

She also flaunted her likeness for Elvish and tried to make him jealous, but she had made things clear that she doesn’t feel for him and that it's all for the game.

She reached the finale of the show and was the second runner - up in it.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where she showcases her dancing skills.

There's a recent update that Manisha Rani has been hospitalised. Apparently, the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa star has been suffering from exhaustion due to rigorous dance practices for the show.

TellyChakkar wishes Manisha Rani a speedy recovery.

