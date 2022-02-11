GET WELL SOON: Sunil Grover updates his fans and followers on social media about his HEALTH, says, “Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye, Gratitude hai meri feeling! Thoko taali!”

MUMBAI: Sunil Grover was rushed to the emergency department of the hospital in January as he complained of chest pain.

Upon examination, it was found that Sunil Grover had suffered a heart attack and was also COVID positive. After 12 days of admission in the hospital, Sunil underwent angiography as there was 100% blockage in 2 arteries and 70-90% blockage in the 3rd artery. Due to the 100% block in 2 arteries, Sunil Grover was advised to undergo a bypass surgery.

Several fans addressed him as Dr. Mashoor Gulati and wished him a speedy recovery.

A week later, taking to Twitter, Sunil thanked all his well-wishers adding a humour to his tweet. He tweeted, “Bhai treatment theek ho Gaya, Meri chal rahi hai healing, Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye, Gratitude hai meri feeling! Thoko taali!”

Hiten Tejwani replied to his tweet, “Take care bhaiji ..aur ek dum healthy ho jao jaldi.”

CREDIT: TOI