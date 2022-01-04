Get Well Soon: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan RECOVERING from FOOD POISIONING

MUMBAI: The coronavirus pandemic has affected the industry. Nakuul Mehta missed out on work for more than two weeks due his infection.

Recently, the news of Ekta Kapoor being infected has come out too. And now, we learn that actor Mohsin Khan, renowned for his stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Kartik Goenka, recovered after a bad bout of food poisoning. The handsome actor was bedridden for 10 days. He told BollywoodLife, " Yes, I have finally got better. It took me a long time to recover from the food poisoning thing. I am still taking things easy."

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was seen in a music video Pyar Karte Ho Na with Jasmin Bhasin. He is quite sought after by composers for videos given his popularity. The actor also told us that he is still contemplating about what to take up next. He told us, "I have not thought of anything as of now.”

In the middle of all this, there has been talk of the actor being approached for Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's new show. As we know, the TV stars have made a successful debut in production with Udaariyaan. Mohsin Khan has a couple of more music videos lined up. As per rumours, he is doing one with Sonarika Bhadoria too.

CREDIT: Bollywoodlife