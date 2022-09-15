Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: AWW! Neil Bhatt’s cutest nickname for Aishwarya Sharma

One of the cutest couples of the Indian television, Aishwarya and Neil, keep sharing glimpses of them together. Here is another cute glimpse of Neil’s nickname for wife Aishwarya.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 11:48
MUMBAI :Aishwarys Sharma and Neil Bhatt of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are one of the cutest couple of the television industry. Neil had met actress Aishwarya Sharma on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and the couple soon fell in love. They announced their engagement in January 2021 and got married on 30 November 2021 in Ujjain.

The ceremony was quite intimate with only close friends and family. The couple keeps sharing cute glimpses of them together on their social media.

ALSO READ:  SAD! Sai to operate Virat after he gets shot by goons in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Aishwarya recently posted a picture of herself wherein we can see Neil’s nickname for her. She says that when she poses nicely for a picture, he calls her “gulabjamun”

Check out the picture here:


Talking about the show, it is being immensely loved by the audience and the plot is keeping the people hooked to their screens.

ALSO READ :Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: AWW! Meet Aishwaya Sharma aka Pakhi’s real life bestie

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

