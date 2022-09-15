Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: AWW! Neil Bhatt’s cutest nickname for Aishwarya Sharma

MUMBAI :Aishwarys Sharma and Neil Bhatt of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are one of the cutest couple of the television industry. Neil had met actress Aishwarya Sharma on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and the couple soon fell in love. They announced their engagement in January 2021 and got married on 30 November 2021 in Ujjain.

The ceremony was quite intimate with only close friends and family. The couple keeps sharing cute glimpses of them together on their social media.

Aishwarya recently posted a picture of herself wherein we can see Neil’s nickname for her. She says that when she poses nicely for a picture, he calls her “gulabjamun”

Check out the picture here:



Talking about the show, it is being immensely loved by the audience and the plot is keeping the people hooked to their screens.

