Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Here’s all what goes into the shooting of the high drama sequences of the Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer!

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus.

The show features Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora in the lead roles while Sumit Singh plays the third wheel in the relationship. The show is high on drama and every episode brings a new twist which piques the interest of the fans and makes it a visual delight.

The current drama focuses on Savi agreeing to be a part of the puja post matrimony with Ishaan. Reeva is the one to convince them to get married. As the puja proceeds, Akka Saheb tells Savi and Ishaan to cooperate and the relatives are watching.

Amid all of this drama Savi will tell the family that she is only here for the time being and that she intends to move out of the house as soon as her sister recovers. The entire family will be in a state of shock. At this time Yashwantrao will tell Ishaan that she is here for a lifetime and that she is a married woman so she cannot leave the house. Akka Saheb will be confused of what to do next.

Well, Shakti, Bhavika, Vaishali Thakkar, Sumit and the others might have a different relationship on-screen but off-the screen they are the best of friends and co-actors. They have a lot of fun while shooting and now the makers rolled out a BTS which shows all that goes through while shooting for the high voltage dramatic sequences on the show.

