Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Must Read! Top 5 reasons which make the show a MASALA ENTERTAINER

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved serials on television today.

The show features Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh in the leading roles of Savi, Ishaan and Reeva. The serial is extremely interesting and the daily soap is one of the top shows on the TRP list too. Today we look at the top five reasons which make Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin a super hit. (Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Yashwant Rao and family shocked to discover Savi is a WAITRESS!)

Take a look:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin presents atleast two plot twists which amazes the audience and keeps them on the edge of their seats constantly. The show is high on drama and the audience cannot have enough of watching the show.

Secondly, the serial showcases how every character is opinionated.

Another thing is that the drama is not monotonous. Along with the interesting twists and turns the narrative is faced paced and does not delve on over showcasing of emotions and over the top stretchy drama. All the characters have their own unique charm and the cast for every character seems to have been done in a very thoughtful process.

Lastly, the chemistry between all the actors is very interesting.

From Ishaan and Savi’s chemistry, Ishaan and Reeva’s equation to how Akka Saheb and Savi vibe, every chemistry is different and unique in its own way and it comes out very well.

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below! (Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh, and Neil Bhatt grace co-star Siddharth Bodke's wedding)

