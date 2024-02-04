Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Savi and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Abhira are two sisters from different mothers – Here’s the PROOF!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show features Samridhii Shukla as Abhira as the female lead of the fourth generation opposite Rohit Purohit as Armaan. Garvita Sidhwani plays the third wheel on the show. On the other hand, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin witnesses Bhavika Sharma as Savi, the female lead of the show opposite Shakti Arora as Ishaan. Sumit Singh plays the third wheel on the show. (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira decides to help Krish at any cost )

Now the storylines of both the shows are going similarly.

Akshara’s daughter Abhira got married to Armaan due to certain circumstances and so did Savi and Ishaan. The love triangle is also a similar thing and the tracks around Mamaji being a pervert is also the same. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had Mukul Mama, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai featured Puru Mama.

And now the love track of Abhira realizing her love for Armaan is also similar to that with the latest promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin where Savi has fallen in love with Ishaan. With so many similar situations, we can probably suggest that they are two sisters from different mothers!

Since they share similar situations, they are bound to react similarly and there are chances that they might go through tense situations which might also lead to some tension in their personal relationships. The family dynamics and interpersonal relationships in the worlds of Savi and Abhira are also quite similar. (Also Read: Samridhii Shukla reacts to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin following the same track )

What are your thoughts on the same?