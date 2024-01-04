Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi has fallen in love with Ishaan only to be HEARTBROKEN – Audience Verdict

MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with lots of interesting twists and turns. After the leap, the character of Savi is played by Bhavika Sharma while Ishaan and Reeva are played by Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh respectively.

The show is high on drama and focused on Savi initially being a student and Ishaan her professor. Reeva was Ishaan’s ex-girlfriend who made her way back into Ishaan’s life and just when the two were going to get married, Ishaan got married to Savi because of a promise given to her sister. The dynamics of the relationship have changed and now there will be an all new angle where Savi is seen falling in love with Ishaan!

There are mixed reactions to Savi falling in love with Ishaan.

Take a look...

Anala Agarwal shared, “The new promo has given me butterflies in my stomach. This is extremely cute and I cannot wait to watch how the narrative will unfold.”

Adah Ahuja said, “I wanted to see Savi leave the Bhosale mansion and keep her self-respect. I wanted her to reach Akka Saheb a lesson for life.”

Anaisha Anand expressed, “I think it is because of the IPL that they are trying to spice up the show otherwise how come she is falling in love with her out of nowhere!”

Ananya Arya mentioned, “Savi is dreaming in her own la la land only to be heartbroken later.”

Asmee Bakshi averred, “Savi has fallen in love only to be heartbroken later.”

What are your thoughts on the same?



