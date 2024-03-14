Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora's special fan who is UPSC student publishes a book dedicated to him

MUMBAI: Shakti Arora is one of the well known actors of television and he has a good fan following.

He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Tere Liye, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Kundali Bhagya etc.

He also participated in the reality show Nach Baliye Season 8 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 9.

Currently he is ruling the television screens with his performance as Ishaan Bhosale in one of the most successful and loved serials Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Every actor has a massive fan following where their fans do bestow a lot of love and support on the actor to make them feel special.

Some people names starts on their actors name while some send in some expensive gifts while some tattoo their actor face etc in order to make them feel special.

Now Shakti's one fan did something really special for him where he launched a book on the actor's name.

The fan is a UPSC student but is a huge Shakti fan and hence he wanted him to feel special and hence he launched her book on him.

Shakti is overwhelmed with the gesture and he shared the video and thanked the fan for the love and support he has received.

In the video the fan has shared the detail of the book that is available online. The book is titled 'Shakti Arora: The Guiding Light, Volume.

The book will be available on Amazon from March 16, 2024 and the book is about how to have successful paths.

The actor was shocked and didn't know how to react as he was taken a back with this gesture.

Well, there is no doubt that Shakti is lucky to have such a fan who has made him feel this special.

