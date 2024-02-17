Must Read! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Shakti Arora breaks silence on the change he would like to see in the Television industry

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/17/2024 - 21:00
MUMBAI : Shakti Arora is an actor who needs no introduction, the actor has been entertaining audiences since 2009 and has been a part of many great shows. He got his limelight with the role of Jigar Thakkar in 2009, with the television show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. Subsequently, he appeared in various other television shows like Tere Liye, Pavitra Rishta, MTV Webbed, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Pyaar Tune kya Kiya, and Silsila Badalte Riston Ka. In 2022, Shakti Arora appeared in the show Kundali Bhagya in which he played the role of Karan Luthra.

Also Read-OMG! Is Actor Shakti Arora looking for work post his exit from Kundali Bhagya? This is what the actor has to say!

Speaking of the Tv industry, Shakti shared, “I have been part of the television industry for many years now. In terms of content, I believe we are somewhere there. I will not say that the content has been modernized a lot because we have to cater to the needs of the audience, as eventually, they are the ones who give us the TRPs, and based on their preference, we have to base our dramas. If they want to see regressive content, we will show them that; if they enjoy seeing progressive stories, we will offer that. I truly believe that very soon, a breakout will come in the television industry because after Covid, there has been a major shift in people's mindset where people have changed their mentality. I believe in the coming years, there will certainly be a lot of changes in television.”

Shakti entered Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after the leap and was afraid that he might be able to win the hearts of the fans of the show, however the actor managed to capture their hearts and fit perfectly into the storyline.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also Read-Must Read! From Shakti Arora to Raj Anadkat; what are these celebrities up to after quitting popular shows?

Credit-BollywoodLife   

