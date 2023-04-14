OMG! Is Actor Shakti Arora looking for work post his exit from Kundali Bhagya? This is what the actor has to say!

Shakti’s recent exit from the show definitely made his fans sad, but since then they have been waiting for his new project.
Shakti Arora looking for work post his exit from Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI :Shakti Arora is an actor who needs no introduction, the actor has been entertaining audiences since 2009 and has been a part of many great shows.

He got his limelight with the role of Jigar Thakkar in 2009, with the television show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby . Subsequently, he appeared in various other television shows like Tere Liye, Pavitra Rishta, MTV Webbed, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Pyaar Tune ya Kiya, and Silsila Badalte Riston Ka. In 2022, Shakti Arora appeared in the show Kundali Bhagya in which he played the role of Karan Luthra.

And we might have some exclusive updates about it, while on a recent outing to somewhere, he was spotted with his wife, Neha Saxena, and he interacted with some fans as well. When asked when will fans see him in a new project, he replied with a smile and said ‘I am still hunting’. Watch the video here:

And this polite reply has won the hearts of many, especially considering that he is such a big star and his openness about work is what makes him so great.

Fans of the actors have been waiting with bated breath to see the actor back on the screen but in the meanwhile, these spottings and his social media are keeping them content.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 18:20

