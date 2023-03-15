Sad! Shakti Arora bids an emotional goodbye to Kundali Bhagya, expresses gratitude to Ekta Kapoor, and Shraddha Arya!

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. The show is taking a major generation leap and soon we will see the character of Shakti Arora depart.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/15/2023 - 12:26
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show is taking a major generation leap and soon we will see the character of Shakti Arora depart.

Recently, the generation leap promo was released, starring Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat, and Baseer Ali.

The response to the promo has been absolutely great, and fans of the show even though sad about the departure of major characters are excited to usher in a new era.

But, fans are sad as well, because Shakti Arora will not be a part of the show going forward and he has now officially wrapped up his schedule.

Shakti stepped in as the lead after Dheeraj Dhoopar quit Kundali Bhagya and fans had showered a lot of love and affection on the actor.

Shakti recently put up a very emotional post biding adieu to the character, the show, and his costars. He started off by saying, “Thank you my Kundali team for giving me awesome memories.”, and then went on to thank Ekta Kapoor, “Thanks to @ektarkapoor for always believing in me..,”. He thanked each cast member individually. The post was reminiscent of a good time he had while shooting for Kundali. Check out the full post here:

Many other old-time stars like Sonal Vengurlekar, Sanjay Gagnani, and Ruhi Chaturvedi have also quit the show ahead of the leap.

The leap promo has been getting a lot of love online, fans are really excited to see Paras, Sana and Baseer on the show, and what they bring to the legacy of Kundali Bhagya.

