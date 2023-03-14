Kundali Bhagya Promo: Generation Leap promises a fresh start to an old tale!

Recently, the Generation leap promo was released, starring Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat, and Baseer Ali.
KUndali Bhagya Promo

MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. 

The show is taking a major generation leap and soon we will see the character of Shakti Arora depart.

Recently, the generation leap promo was released, starring Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali.

ALSO READ: Breaking! Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn quits Kundali Bhagya

The response to the promo has been absolutely great, and fans of the show even though sad about the departure of major characters are excited to usher in a new era.

The new Promo, promises a fresh new start to the show, in a quest for love and the choice between the right guy and the wrong guy. 

The promo starts out with a fleshed-out grand welcome of Rajveer Luthra, played by Paras Kalnawat. He is shown as this great guy, with a kind heart who loves his mother and is fun-loving as well. 

We also catch a glimpse of Shraddha Arya as Preeta, because she is staying on the show after the leap.

We then move on to the other characters, Shaurya Luthra, played by Baseer Ali, gives us the impression of a spoilt brat and like they said it in the promo, is riding high on wealth and he has a fateful meeting with Palki, our female lead played by Sana Sayyad, who is the simple but fierce girl, who does the right thing. They have a tiff in the first meeting and Shaurya promises her that they will meet again.

Palki also witnesses Rajveer helping out some people and championing him for it. The leap promises a circle of life, because this is how Kundai Bhagya first began, as a story of two brothers and a girl. Check out the promo here: 

The pros that we have to highlight, a fresh and fun cast, who has the possibloity of bringing in new audiences. Another highlight, the sweet and fierce combination of Rajveer abd Shaurya, two brothers of opposite natures. And Palki represents the young, fierce heroine, who does not need anyone’s help to succeed.

The cons however are too quick to see, and the only things audiences don’t want to see is a replica of what happened the last time, because this is how the story started the first time with two brothers and a girl but is this is a story of new possibilities with a cast that has a alot of potential? Only time will tell.

So, the conclusion is, the promo looks fun and it promises a fresh start to teh story with characters that speak to the new times. 

Are you excited to watch the show post the leap? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

ALSO READ:  ”Kundali Bhagya changed my Bhagya”, says Sanjay Gagnani as he shares an emotional post on bidding a final adieu to the show

