Must Read! From Shakti Arora to Raj Anadkat; what are these celebrities up to after quitting popular shows?

MUMBAI: The telly world has been a source of entertainment in the world of fans for the longest time and fans are always curious to find out exciting details about the show and the on and off-screen chemistry of the cast. It’s the show that keeps them entertained.

But what makes a show iconic? It's definite actors. Actors have defined decades of the golden era of television where TV actors have commanded more star power than a few Bollywood celebrities as well.

TV shows run for a long time if they are popular and these actors play these roles for a long time as well, which then become synonymous with their identities, And while many actors are okay with playing roles for a long term, some want to move on and in that process that means quitting the show.

Here we are taking a look at a list of actors who have quite popular shows to avoid leaps, or because they were unhappy for some reason, or because of personal reasons.

Shakti Arora:

The latest name on our list is Shakti Arora, who quit the popular show Kundali Bhagya because he didn't want to age onscreen. His exit from the show is very recent. It is being reported that Shakti has been offered a few other shows as well but he is reportedly taking a small break.

Nidhi Bhanushali:

After taking over the role of Sonu, after Jheel Mehta left, Nidhi played the role for 6 years before she quit to pursue her studies, she is still active on social media and is still pursuing her education and is an influencer as well.

Nakuul Mehta:

One of the biggest stars of TV quit the popular show, Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 after a leap was announced, Nakul is currently working on his digital projects, his ad films and is often seen taking trips with his family.

Utkarsh Gupta:

Utkarsh played the role of Kunal in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, but slowly his character started disappearing and eventually he silently quit and then was seen in the Star Plus show Rajjo, but that has also gone off-air since.

Raj Anadkat:

Raj took on the infamous role of Tapu, in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, but very recently, Raj started disappearing from the show but there was no confirmation, until very recently when the new Tapu took over. Raj is currently focusing on his youtube channel and his social media content.

While we did enjoy watching these actors portray these beloved characters, and as much as their departures made us sad,the show must go on .

