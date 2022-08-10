Must Read! From Shakti Arora to Raj Anadkat; what are these celebrities up to after quitting popular shows?

TV shows run for a long time if they are popular and these actors play these roles for a long time as well, which then become synonymous with their identities.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 16:37
Shakti Arora to Raj Anadkat

MUMBAI: The telly world has been a source of entertainment in the world of fans for the longest time and fans are always curious to find out exciting details about the show and the on and off-screen chemistry of the cast. It’s the show that keeps them entertained.

But what makes a show iconic? It's definite actors. Actors have defined decades of the golden era of television where TV actors have commanded more star power than a few Bollywood celebrities as well. 

ALSO READ: Ira Sone of Kumkum fame all set to make her comeback on Tv after 7 years with Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya

TV shows run for a long time if they are popular and these actors play these roles for a long time as well, which then become synonymous with their identities, And while many actors are okay with playing roles for a long term, some want to move on and in that process that means quitting the show.

Here we are taking a look at a list of actors who have quite popular shows to avoid leaps, or because they were unhappy for some reason, or because of personal reasons.

Shakti Arora:

The latest name on our list is Shakti Arora, who quit the popular show Kundali Bhagya because he didn't want to age onscreen. His exit from the show is very recent. It is being reported that Shakti has been offered a few other shows as well but he is reportedly taking a small break.

Nidhi Bhanushali:

After taking over the role of Sonu, after Jheel Mehta left, Nidhi played the role for 6 years before she quit to pursue her studies, she is still active on social media and is still pursuing her education and is an influencer as well.

Nakuul Mehta:

One of the biggest stars of TV quit the popular show, Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 after a leap was announced, Nakul is currently working on his digital projects, his ad films and is often seen taking trips with his family.

 Utkarsh Gupta:

Utkarsh played the role of Kunal in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, but slowly his character started disappearing and eventually he silently quit and then was seen in the Star Plus show Rajjo, but that has also gone off-air since.

Raj Anadkat:

Raj took on the infamous role of Tapu, in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, but very recently, Raj started disappearing from the show but there was no confirmation, until very recently when the new Tapu took over. Raj is currently focusing on his youtube channel and his social media content.

While we did enjoy watching these actors portray these beloved characters, and as much as their departures made us sad,the show must go on .

Stay Tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Actor Sonal Vengurlekar aka Anjali quits Kundali Bhagya after Shakti Arora, Sanjay Gagnani because of the leap!

 

Shakti Arora Nakuum mehta Raj andakat Utkarsh Gupta TellyChakkar Nidhi Bhanushali Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 Kundali Bhagya TV actors who quit show
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 16:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
From Akshara to Naitik, Naira-Kartik, to Abhimanyu-Akshara take a look at the evolution of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's cast and families over the years!
MUMBAI:In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: High Drama! Bhavani questions Satya and Sai's relationship
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Akshara tries to hold her family together while Abhir falls sick
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: Shocking! Sanya dating Raghav is a plot played by Josh
MUMBAI :  Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the...
Durga Aur Charu: Confession! Anirban confesses that he never loved Durga
MUMBAI :  The recently launched show Durga and Charu has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline...
Recent Stories
Swara Bhaskar
What! Swara Bhaskar wears a lehenga from Pakistan, Netizens troll the actress as she praises the outfit and says “cant stop won’t stop”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh
Awsome! Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh reunite in UAE, fans express excitement, say “Dil Garden Garden kr diya Shaheera…”
bond with co-stars and more
Exclusive! “As much as you focus on negative things, it affects your work and you’ll be in stress thinking about,” says Imlie fame Megha Chakraborty as she talks about trolls, bond with co-stars and more
Must Read! From Niti Taylor to Shehnaaz Treasury, Check out the list of Actor who have suffered Major and sometimes rare illnes
Shocking! Check out the list of actresses who refused the role of Dua from the serial “Rabb Se Hai Dua”
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT and Season 15 contestant Nishant Bhat to be part of the show?
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT and Season 15 contestant Nishant Bhat to be part of the show?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Lataa Saberwal gets diagnosed with early nodules on her voice box, says “Keep me in your pray
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Lataa Saberwal gets diagnosed with early nodules on her voice box, says “Keep me in your prayers…”
Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat and Niti Taylor to be seen on a new game show?
Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat and Niti Taylor to be seen on a new game show?