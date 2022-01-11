Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : Wow! Aishwarya Sharma shares a glimpse of her sangeet practice video along with Neil Bhatt

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well.

The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and understanding between the stars of the show.

The entire star cast gets along with each other and they have a fun time on the sets, which one can see in the BTS videos they share.

Aishwarya Sharma is quite active on social media and she keeps making many reels on Instagram and keeps her fans entertained.

Aishwarya and Neil got married in the month of November and now the actress shared a video of their Sangeet rehearsals.

In the video, Neil and Aishwarya are seeing dancing on the tunes of Deepika Padukone's song Nagada Sang Dhol from the movie Raam Leela.

( ALSO READ : Wow! Aishwarya Sharma wishes her ‘Pehla Pyaar’ on his birthday; Check it out! )

One can say that the rehearsal dance was so good then how would the main performance would be.

Aishwarya shared the video and captioned it saying “Reminiscing our sangeet rehearsals, there was a point when we thought we might not have any performance in our sangeet, we simply didn’t have any time to rehearse but this video is one of the three rehearsal sessions of our sangeet which we could squeeze in after shoots and especially thanks to you @sanghvikenil for being so accommodating and being there for us whenever we asked”

Neil also replied to the video saying “Love you and I miss these days when we were dancing together it’s been a roller-coaster ride to make the sangeet happen”

Well, no doubt that Neil and Aishwarya are very good dancers and it’s a treat to watch them dance.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! 'Virat has grown EXPONENTIALLY with time' Neil Bhatt on his character, upcoming action scenes in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more )