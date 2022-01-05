Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! Neil Bhatt aka Virat and Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi do the RRR movie challenge and nail it

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well.

The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and understanding between the stars of the show.

The entire star cast gets along with each other and they have a fun time off the sets, which one can see in the BTS videos they share.

S. S. Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR's famous “Naatu Koothu” hook step has become a trend on social media where everyone is seen doing the hook step of N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan.

The latest to join this trend is real-life pair Neil and Aishwarya, who took this challenge and nailed the dance.

It is commendable to see Aishwarya dance in a saree as the steps are quite difficult, but the actress nailed it.

The two are seen dancing in full form and josh and are enjoying themselves.

Neil and Aishwarya had gone for their honeymoon recently, post their wedding in November, and shared lovely pictures.

Well, Aishwarya is quite active on social media, and she nails every reel that she does. The audiences love watching her.

