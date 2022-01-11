Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Virat aka Neil Bhatt shares his views on SOCIAL MEDIA TROLLS

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and tops the TRP charts. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

The character of A.C.P. Virat Chavan played by the actor Neil Bhatt has taken to Instagram to share his views on trolling culture. After Ashna Kishore giving out a befitting reply on trolling. She is a good friend of Neil and his wife Aishwarya. Both of them are seen playing pivotal roles in the show.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are avid social media users and while they both intend to bring some joy and happiness to their fans they do have to cross their ways with some or the other negative comments.

Aishwarya and Neil got married in the month of November and now the actress is loving the post-marital phase. The duo keeps sharing their lovey-dovey moments on social media.

