Is This going to be Shiny Doshi’s aka Pandya Store’s Dhara’s New Enterprise?

MUMBAI :Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable.

Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family.

Pandya Store recently completed its run of 600 episodes and seems like the cast and crew had a grand celebration about the same.

Now, we came across a post of Shiny Doshi aka Dhara and looks like she is on a mission to take over the Pandya Store soon.

While Shweta has managed to capture the Pandya store, the Pandyas are ready to win it back and we can't help but wonder if Dhara’s new business is a step forward to that!

Check out the post here!

We are sure that the dosas made by Dhara were outstanding, but are sad we didn’t get to try them.

However, this post had intrigued us for the upcoming track of the show!

The actors of the Pandya Store fam share great friendship off-camera and such bonds often make us envious.

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, the Pandyas are trying to get back their store and Dhara offers her jewellery to contribute. However, Krish and Dev don’t allow her to step forward but Gombi explains that right now, their first priority is the store and the jewellery could be a start.

Later, Dhara comes up with a brilliant idea to earn back the Pandya Store. She tells Gombi that they will spread a rumour about selling the house and Shweta will definitely want to buy them out.

However, just as Shweta duped them of their store, they will use the same trick on Shweta.

