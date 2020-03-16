Good News! Bigg Boss 9 contestant Priya Malik to tie the knot with fiancé Karan Bakshi

Actor-poet and former Bigg Boss contestant Priya Malik is getting hitched to Delhi-based entrepreneur Karan Bakshi on October 9

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 14:06
Good News! Bigg Boss 9 contestant Priya Malik to tie the knot with fiancé Karan Bakshi

MUMBAI: Actor-poet and former Bigg Boss contestant Priya Malik is getting hitched to Delhi-based entrepreneur Karan Bakshi on October 9. The wedding will take place in Delhi at the gurudwara where Bakshi’s parents got married. A mehendi ceremony and cocktail party is slated for October 8.

Also Read: EXCITING NEWS! From Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, these hindi Television shows are favourite in Middle east too

“There’s a lot of nervous excitement. Finally, it’s happening. It is an intimate affair, with just close friends and family. All the events will be held in Delhi-NCR and we will wrap up everything in one weekend,” confirms the Sheer Qorma and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein actor.

Talking further about the prep, Malik reveals that she undertook most of the responsibilities: “I’m sorted in terms of venues and events. In spite of us trying to keep it simple, planning a wedding is such a complicated affair. In hindsight, I wish I had hired a wedding planner and not decided to be a DIY bride.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Kaatelal & Sons fame Megha Chakraborty approached for Star Plus' Imlie Season 2?

At the moment, the to-be bride’s mind space is extremely “clouded” with the couple being in the process of sending “paperless, unique invites”. About her D-Day look, she reveals, “I’m going with a vintage bridal look with one of my favourite designers, Divani. I wanted to keep it classic as we’ve opted for a gurudwara ceremony. For the remaining ceremonies too, I’m keeping it really minimal and classy.”

Credit: Hindustan Times

Television Bigg Boss 9 Priya Malik Wedding Blossoms Sheer Qorma Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein Karan Bakshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 14:06

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amusing! Channa Mereya ‘s Niyati Fatnani is being compared to Katraina Kaif; Here’s why
MUMBAI: Channa Mereya is STAR Bharat’s newest offering and fans are loving the show for its simplicity and gripping...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Awesome! Ayush informs Rishi about the situation, Rishi vows to free Lakshmi
MUMBAI :  Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! Pakhi is handling multiple responsibilities, has become the ideal daughter-in-law
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer shares some adorable pictures with Fahmaan Khan, but her CAPTION grabs the limelight
MUMBAI: Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are currently ruling the hearts of the masses as Arylie from Gul Khan's...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aww! Vinayak and Virat drop off Savi, Vinayak misses Savi as he reaches home
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Whoa! Pakhi to hide Savi and Sai’s existence from everyone
MUMBAI :  The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Boycott Brahmāstra trends on social media as a throwback video of Anushka Shamra surfaces where she reveals that Ranbi
Shocking! Boycott Brahmāstra trends on social media as a throwback video of Anushka Shamra surfaces where she reveals that Ranbir Kapoor consumes drugs
Latest Video