Good News! Bigg Boss 9 contestant Priya Malik to tie the knot with fiancé Karan Bakshi

MUMBAI: Actor-poet and former Bigg Boss contestant Priya Malik is getting hitched to Delhi-based entrepreneur Karan Bakshi on October 9. The wedding will take place in Delhi at the gurudwara where Bakshi’s parents got married. A mehendi ceremony and cocktail party is slated for October 8.

“There’s a lot of nervous excitement. Finally, it’s happening. It is an intimate affair, with just close friends and family. All the events will be held in Delhi-NCR and we will wrap up everything in one weekend,” confirms the Sheer Qorma and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein actor.

Talking further about the prep, Malik reveals that she undertook most of the responsibilities: “I’m sorted in terms of venues and events. In spite of us trying to keep it simple, planning a wedding is such a complicated affair. In hindsight, I wish I had hired a wedding planner and not decided to be a DIY bride.”

At the moment, the to-be bride’s mind space is extremely “clouded” with the couple being in the process of sending “paperless, unique invites”. About her D-Day look, she reveals, “I’m going with a vintage bridal look with one of my favourite designers, Divani. I wanted to keep it classic as we’ve opted for a gurudwara ceremony. For the remaining ceremonies too, I’m keeping it really minimal and classy.”

Credit: Hindustan Times