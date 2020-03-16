Good News! Indian cricket Hardik Pandya’s brother Krunal Pandya and his wife welcome a baby boy

MUMBAI: It is celebration time in the Pandya family as Krunal Pandya and his wife, Pankhuri Sharma embrace parenthood. Krunal Pandya and his brother, Hardik Pandya, are among the most famous cricketer siblings, and they never fail to root for each other.

Krunal often shares glimpses of his happy life on his Instagram handle. On May 13, 2022, Krunal posted a happy picture with his wife, Pankhuri. In the picture, Pankhuri was trying to cover her full-grown baby bump with the help of a dupatta. However, the pregnancy glow was visible on her face.

Also Read: BFF Goals! Natasa Stankovic shares a great bond with her sister-in-law Pankhurii Sharma; HERE’S PROOF

On July 24, 2022, Krunal took to his Instagram handle and announced the arrival of his son. He posted a picture from the hospital room with his wife, and their newborn baby.

In the following picture, the doting daddy, Krunal was kissing his son. Alongside the photographs, Krunal announced the unique name of his baby boy, Kavir Krunal Pandya.

Soon, chachu, Hardik Pandya also took to his Instagram stories and reposted his brother's picture. Atop it, he congratulated his bhai and bhabhi.

Also Read: BFF Goals! Natasa Stankovic shares a great bond with her sister-in-law Pankhurii Sharma; HERE’S PROOF

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya’s wife model-turned actress Natasa Stankovic shares a wonderful bond with Krunal Pandya’s wife Pankhuri Sharma.

Krunal had tied the knot with Pankhuri on December 27, 2017. After five years of marital bliss, the couple hopped on their parenthood journey.

Credit: Bollywood Shaadis