Good News! Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath to embrace parenthood once again! Surprise to unfold January 2021

MUMBAI: It hasn’t been long when Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath became proud parents and welcomed their daughter Anayra. Ever since then, the renowned comedian turned actor has been over the moon and also seen sharing beautiful pics of his little princess.

While we still can’t get enough of Anayra’s cuteness, it has been reported that the telly couple is set to embrace parenthood again. According to media reports, Ginni is pregnant again and the couple is expecting her second child soon.

As per sources, Kapil’s ladylove is in the last trimester of her second pregnancy and the couple will be welcoming their second child in January next year. This isn’t all. Owing to the same, Kapil’s mother has also flown down to Mumbai to help the lady in her last trimester.

While the couple is yet to confirm the big news officially, Kapil’s fans will certainly get excited about The Kapil Sharma Show’s host embracing fatherhood soon, once again.

Also Read: After the success of Ye Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Barrister Babu, Shashi Sumeet to launch a period drama based in the 40's?

Interestingly, Kapil and Ginni’s first child Anayra will be turning 1 on December 10 and if the reports of Ginni’s pregnancy turned out to be true, it will definitely be a double celebration for the proud parents.

Earlier, Kapil had shared a beautiful picture with his wife Ginni and daughter Anayra on the occasion of the little munchkin’s first Diwali celebration, wherein the mother-daughter duo was seen twinning in black. With the heartwarming family pictures, Kapil sent everyone Diwali wishes by writing the caption as, "A very Happy Diwali from me and my family to you and yours.".

Also Read: TikTok fame Mridul Madhok in talks as a wild card entrant in Bigg Boss 14

Credit: Pinkvilla