GOSSIP! This Colors' show is all set to go OFF-AIR, gets a notice from the channel

Colors is one such channel that has entertained the viewers with a variety of shows.

MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

Ever since the year 2022 has kickstarted, a lot of TV shows have been launched on various channels.

While some shows are doing wonders, some shows went off-air within a few months of its release. 

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, Dosti Anokhi, Molkki, Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani, Balika Vadhu 2, Vidrohi, Thapki Pyaar Ki 2, Choti Sarrdaarrni and the list goes on. 

Well, Colors is one such channel that has entertained the viewers with a variety of shows. 

While the Channel is gearing up for a brand new show Sherdil Shergill co-starring Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna, we have an exclusive update about one of the shows going off-air soon. 

Well, that show has some amazing and well-known actors of television who are playing pivotal roles. 

As per reports, the show which launched a few months ago has got a notice from the channel. 

The reports also suggest that Colors has now decided to not launch two shows of the same production house at the same time. 

This is one of reasons why a popular production house who's few shows that are running on the channel are given a notice due to low TRPs. 

What are your views on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

