Oh NO! Malaika Arora gets mercilessly trolled as netizens find stretch marks on her belly, see reactions

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress, Malaika Arora has become an internet sensation and her fans admire her for her style, beauty and fitness. However, each time she steps out, she comes under the media radar, and often falls prey to trolls, who spew venom at her.

Also Read: Revealed! Arjun Kapoor finally breaks his silence over his marriage rumors with Malaika Arora

On September 5, 2022, Malaika Arora was spotted in the city, donning athleisure which included white tights and a matching sports bra. She styled her look with an open white shirt and looked chic and comfy. She completed her look with matching sneakers and tied her hair in a messy bun. However, what caught our attention was that the actress flaunted the stretch marks on her tummy in style and owned her flaws with respect.

As soon as the video got uploaded, a section of netizens flooded the post's comment section to troll Malaika for her stretch marks. While one user wrote, "Surgery marks", another one took to the comment section to write, "Iska pet kitna ghinona hai." Another netizen's comment can be read as "Pet pe kiya hai." Meanwhile, another follower wrote, "Buddhi."

Also Read: Koffee With Karan Season 7: OMG! Sonam Kapoor trolls Arjun Kapoor; the latter calls the former a mess and also reveals how Malaika Arora’s name is stored on his phone

Malaika had previously got married to actor, Arbaaz Khan, and the couple is blessed with a son, Arhaan Khan. However, the couple parted ways, and now, Malaika is in a steady relationship with actor, Arjun Kapoor.

Credit: Bollywood Shaadis