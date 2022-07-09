Oh NO! Malaika Arora gets mercilessly trolled as netizens find stretch marks on her belly, see reactions

Malaika Arora recently flaunted the stretch marks on her tummy in white tights and a matching sports bra style and owned her flaws with respect, however, this did not go well with the netizens who trolled her brutally

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 11:29
Oh NO! Malaika Arora gets mercilessly trolled as netizens find stretch marks on her belly, see reactions

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress, Malaika Arora has become an internet sensation and her fans admire her for her style, beauty and fitness. However, each time she steps out, she comes under the media radar, and often falls prey to trolls, who spew venom at her.

Also Read: Revealed! Arjun Kapoor finally breaks his silence over his marriage rumors with Malaika Arora

On September 5, 2022, Malaika Arora was spotted in the city, donning athleisure which included white tights and a matching sports bra. She styled her look with an open white shirt and looked chic and comfy. She completed her look with matching sneakers and tied her hair in a messy bun. However, what caught our attention was that the actress flaunted the stretch marks on her tummy in style and owned her flaws with respect.

As soon as the video got uploaded, a section of netizens flooded the post's comment section to troll Malaika for her stretch marks. While one user wrote, "Surgery marks", another one took to the comment section to write, "Iska pet kitna ghinona hai." Another netizen's comment can be read as "Pet pe kiya hai." Meanwhile, another follower wrote, "Buddhi."

Also Read: Koffee With Karan Season 7: OMG! Sonam Kapoor trolls Arjun Kapoor; the latter calls the former a mess and also reveals how Malaika Arora’s name is stored on his phone

Malaika had previously got married to actor, Arbaaz Khan, and the couple is blessed with a son, Arhaan Khan. However, the couple parted ways, and now, Malaika is in a steady relationship with actor, Arjun Kapoor.

Credit: Bollywood Shaadis

Television Malaika Arora Arbaaz Khan Arhaan Khan Arjun Kapoor Dabangg India’s Got Talent India’s Best Dancer Dil Se TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 11:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oh NO! Malaika Arora gets mercilessly trolled as netizens find stretch marks on her belly, see reactions
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress, Malaika Arora has become an internet sensation and her fans admire her for her style, beauty...
Shocking! Rakhi Sawant apologises to her love Adil says “ I apologise to him for wearing revealing clothes as in Islam it’s not allowed the fashion designer gave me the clothes at the last moment”
MUMBAI :  Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the...
Amazing! Kareena Kapoor has a classic reply for the paps who express concern over Jehangir Ali Khan’s grumpy face on camera
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chadha which turned out to...
Shocking! Paras Kalnawat's ex-lover Uorfi Javed praises him and says, “Proud of your growth”; the actor's response to it is Unmissable
MUMBAI :  Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television and he is best known for his role of Samar in...
Anupama: Wow! Kinjal returns back to the Shah house; Baa warns little Anu to stay away from the baby
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Maddock Films announces their upcoming social thriller—Happy Teacher’s Day
MUMBAI: Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films has proved that it possesses an eye for great stories by consistently delivering...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Kareena Kapoor has a classic reply for the paps who express concern over Jehangir Ali Khan’s grumpy face on camera
Amazing! Kareena Kapoor has a classic reply for the paps who express concern over Jehangir Ali Khan’s grumpy face on camera
Latest Video