GOSSIP MILLS: Aasiya Kazi clears the air about rumours around her BREAKUP with boyfriend Gulshan Nain!

MUMBAI: Aasiya Kazi has been part of many TV shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Dharampatni, Balika Vadhu, Hitler Didi, Tenali Rama and Bandini.

There is buzz doing the rounds that all's not well between TV couple Aasiya Kazi and Gulshan Nain. The two have been in a relationship for more than three years now, and they often put up pictures of them together.

However, lately, sources say there is trouble brewing in their relationship. Gulshan also recently deleted a few pictures with Asiya on his social media. A source said, "Aasiya and Gulshan have been seeing each other for many years, but the two haven't spoken about their relationship. However, in the past few months, things have changed a bit. But maybe it's just a rough patch that they have hit and will sort out their differences soon."

When we contacted Aasiya, she denied rumours of a break-up. She said, "These are rumours that have people have come up with. I have never spoken about my personal life, but want to confirm that everything is completely fine between Gulshan and me and I will speak about my relationship when the time is right.”

