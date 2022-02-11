GOSSIP IS THAT! Randeep Rai was CONSIDERED for this show before bagging Balika Vadhu 2?

MUMBAI: There was a massive fan following for Colors' show 'Balika Vadhu' which ruled the television charts for a long time. The show is back with season 2 and this time, Randeep Rai, Samridh Bawa, and Shivangi Joshi are seen in the story post the leap.

Balika Vadhu 2 on Colors is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show is back with a second instalment by popular audience demand and while the first season focused on a Rajasthani backdrop of child marriage, this season focuses on a Gujarati background on the same subject.

Well, now the much in buzz news is that Randeep was initially considered for StarPlus' show Pandya Store. A source revealed he had even given numerous look tests and mock shoots for the show but things didn't work out earlier. The makers still were keen on casting him in one of their projects. Later, Balika Vadhu 2 decided to go for a leap and Randeep was yet again approached this time it worked and we are seeing him as Anand in the show.

We had exclusively updated that the show is confirmed to go off-air, it is clocked to go off air by the 28th of February and Swaran Ghar shall replace the show. The writers have been rushing to give a perfect ending to the show.

Currently, in the show, Anand says puja is in the evening. She says sorry. Bhairavi does the puja arrangements. She asks Ishana where is Anand. Ishana says maybe he went for some imp work, where is Vikrant. Diya says he isn’t answering my calls. Vikrant meets Aditi at the café. Anandi follows him. she sees him making Aditi wear Diya’s bracelet. She tries to record them. Aditi asks Vikrant to join him at her house tonight. Sejal calls her and asks for medicines. Anandi says I had kept it in the drawer. She sees the time and says I will come. She thinks I have to tell Anand about Vikrant’s affair, it’s a chance to save Diya’s life.

