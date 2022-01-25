EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu 2 to go OFF-AIR soon!

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu 2 on Colors is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show is back with a second instalment by popular audience demand and while the first season focused on a Rajasthani backdrop of child marriage, this season focuses on a Gujarati background on the same subject.

Well, post the leap the show has been doing decently well with Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai and Samridh Bawa in the lead as Anandi, Anand and Jigar, now the exclusive news is that the show is confirmed to go off-air, it is tentatively clocked to go off air by the coming month. The writers have been rushing to give a perfect ending to the show.

