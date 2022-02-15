Gossip! Reem Shaikh celebrated Valentine’s with not one but two people! Find out more!

MUMBAI: Reem Shaikh Plays the Role of Pakhi in Colors’ Upcoming series ‘Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan’ opposite Zain Imam. The Series is the third rendition of the Ishq Mein Marjawan series.

Reem Shaikh who debuted as a child artist is one Star to look out for. On social media, she is one of the most admired personalities, inspiring other fashionistas. She became popular for her role in Tujhse Hai Raabta as Kalyani. Furthermore, fans love her for her chemistry with co-star Sehban Azim.

People knew of the basic idea that Agasthya will be in love with Pakhi but she will be interested in someone else and that is Ishaan Tandon. We recently saw that Agasthaya was heartbroken over Paakhi and Ishaan's bonding.

Currently, on the show, we are starting to see the manic side of Agasthaya and his obsession with Paakhi is growing day by day. He has tried to kill Ishaan multiple times now, but Paakhi keeps going back to Ishaan.

Reem Shaikh is a very well-known face in the entertainment world, and her fans are quite interested in knowing about her personal life fans were sent into quite a frenzy when they saw who Reem was spending her Valentine's day with, it stunned them quite a bit. And Reem's double date is another than her co-stars.

Reem spent her valentine's day with her Co-stars, Zain and Akshit as they were shooting for the engagement ceremony special. The trio looked very cute and fans are loving their bond offscreen. Take a look at the photo here:

Meanwhile, we have seen that on Ishaan and Paakhi's date, Agasthaya is trying different things to get Paakhi to get angry with Ishaan.

He gets a waiter to spill the drink, Agasthaya is waiting for Yug his right-hand guy to do the other tricks and ruin their date.

That is when Ishaan and Paakhi are interrupted by the girl and a police officer enters and arrests Ishaan.

And Paakhi walks out in anger and she calls Agasthaya and Agasthaya is on cloud nine.

The show is surely taking Interesting twists and turns and fans are loving it.

