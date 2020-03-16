GOSSIP! Top child actors' parents who never paid the casting coordinators

MUMBAI: The entertainment world is filled with all sorts of fame, glamour and much more.

Several people aspire to make their names in the glamour world and try to put their best foot forward.

While some succeed, some not and they keep struggling till they get the best opportunity to showcase their talent.

However, the showbiz world is not just about rosy and glamorous things, there is a lot more to it.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! I miss acting, and I want to get back to it: Bhairavi Raichura

No one is aware about the dark side of the glamour world and some things are extremely shocking.

We have heard a lot of things about various actors and actresses.

Today, we have got a spicy gossip on how not just actors but sometimes even casting coordinators and the people involved in casting are not paid.

Child actors' PR are usually handled by their parents in the initial days and later, they approach the agencies to handle the PR of their kids.

We have heard that a lot of parents of the child actors have taken an undue advantage of casting coordinators after their kids were cast for the projects.

They have apparently not paid them after their kids landed up great projects.

They are the parents of famous child actors which are today one of the most popular actors of the TV world.

These child actors belong to popular shows like Balika Vadhu and Baal Veer.

We hope they must have stopped doing such things.

We are really hope this doesn't happen to anyone else.

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! I miss acting, and I want to get back to it: Bhairavi Raichura