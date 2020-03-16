GOSSIP! Top child actors' parents who never paid the casting coordinators

We have heard that a lot of parents of the child actors have taken an undue advantage of casting coordinators after their kids were cast for the projects.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 16:38
GOSSIP! Top child actors' parents who never paid the casting coordinators

MUMBAI: The entertainment world is filled with all sorts of fame, glamour and much more. 

Several people aspire to make their names in the glamour world and try to put their best foot forward. 

While some succeed, some not and they keep struggling till they get the best opportunity to showcase their talent.

However, the showbiz world is not just about rosy and glamorous things, there is a lot more to it.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! I miss acting, and I want to get back to it: Bhairavi Raichura

No one is aware about the dark side of the glamour world and some things are extremely shocking. 

We have heard a lot of things about various actors and actresses. 

Today, we have got a spicy gossip on how not just actors but sometimes even casting coordinators and the people involved in casting are not paid. 

Child actors' PR are usually handled by their parents in the initial days and later, they approach the agencies to handle the PR of their kids. 

We have heard that a lot of parents of the child actors have taken an undue advantage of casting coordinators after their kids were cast for the projects. 

They have apparently not paid them after their kids landed up great projects. 

They are the parents of famous child actors which are today one of the most popular actors of the TV world. 

These child actors belong to popular shows like Balika Vadhu and Baal Veer.

We hope they must have stopped doing such things. 

We are really hope this doesn't happen to anyone else.

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! I miss acting, and I want to get back to it: Bhairavi Raichura

Balika Vadhu Baal Veer Sony Sab Colors casting coordinators casting TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 16:38

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! “She is a big girl now, please leave her hand” Netizens comments on the latest picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on holding her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s hand
MUMBAI: Recently we have seen actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan setting the social media on fire with her amazing dressing...
Explosive! Munmun Dutta to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to participate in Bigg Boss OTT?
MUMBAI: Renowned poet and writer Shailesh Lodha, who became a household name through Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,...
SENSUOUS! Check out the drool-worthy pictures of Tina Dutta
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Pranav Misshra aka Akki limits the comments on his Instagram handle, shares what made him do this
MUMBAI: Actor Pranav Misshra is currently playing the role of Akshay Sood aka Akki in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte...
Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Amazing! Meera excited to snatch the properties, Pakhi prepared to make her pay a heavy price
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Happiness! Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are back together
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had been rumoured to be dating each other for a while now. From their...
Recent Stories
Shocking! “She is a big girl now, please leave her hand” Netizens comments on the latest picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on ho
Shocking! “She is a big girl now, please leave her hand” Netizens comments on the latest picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on holding her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s hand
Latest Video