Gossip! Urvashi Dholakia of Naagin 6 reveals these shocking statements about her personal life! Read inside!

MUMBAI: Naagin has grown in popularity, and fans were eagerly anticipating the release of the show. Fans were given a full supply of surprises from the first episodes of Naagin 6.

Saravashreshth Naagin, this season's serpent queen, is going to go far and beyond to defeat the most powerful enemy in the show's history. A global crisis threatens humanity in 'Sarvashreshth Naagin'.

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal play the lead roles in the show, as TellyChakkar exclusively revealed.

As we Exclusively reported that Manit Joura plays a pivotal role of a scientist on the show, And Mahek Chahal plays the role of Shesh Naagin.

Sudha Chandran and Urvashi Dholakia, are also returning to TV after a long time, and fans are excited, to see these big forces of the entertainment world together.

Urvashi took to Instagram to share, some behind the scenes from the set and was using a valentines day filter to find out about what her relationship is like, and the prediction showed that 'she will be alone forever and her reaction is too funny. Take a look at the clip here:

When talking about, joining the cast of Naagin " Urvashi said, "I am excited to be back doing a fiction show after 4 years. I never rush into projects and must love the character I play. When I was narrated "Urvashi's" role, yes my character is named after me...I loved it! Urvashi is a happy-go-lucky woman, who is very protective of her daughters but is also insecure about her husband. There's something very real about her that instantly connected with me and I'm sure it will with the audience as well. Ekta Kapoor and COLORS’ Naagin of course is the biggest franchise when it comes to fiction shows on Indian Television. I'm looking forward to wooing my viewers in a completely new avatar."

Naagin 6 air on Colors and stars Tejasswi Prakash , Simba Nagpal , Mahek Chahal and Manit Joura.

