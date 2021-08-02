Gossip! This is what Aly Goni said when he was quizzed by photographers about the RED MARKS on his neck 

MUMBAI: Aly Goni is one of the most popular actors in telly town. The handsome hunk who has been a part of many TV projects has a huge fan following.

The actor was quizzed by photographers about the mysterious red marks on his neck during a recent outing. A video of the same was shared online by a paparazzo account. “Aly bhai, lal lal kya hai (what are those red marks on your neck),” a photographer could be heard asking Aly Goni, who blushed before pointing to his neck and replying, “Yeh? Jo tu soch raha hai woh nahi hai (This? It’s not what you are thinking).”

Sharing the video, the paparazzo mentioned that the bruise-like marks were from cupping therapy. Fans reacted to the post. “His humour is always on point,” one said, praising Aly. Another addressed the photographer asking the question and wrote, “Chotu bhaiya har chiz pe dhiyan dete ho (you notice every little thing).” A third commented, “Aly yrrrrrrrr .....Whyyyyy sooooo funnyyyyy and cuteeeee.”

Aly is in a relationship with television actor Jasmin Bhasin. The two, who are also best friends, realised their love for each other during Bigg Boss 14. In fact, he entered the show as a wild card contestant only to be an emotional support for her. Aly and Jasmin have featured together in a number of music videos, including Tera Suit, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega and 2 Phone.

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES