Gracy Goswami, Pranali Rathod & Anchal Sahu to play the female leads in Shashi Sumeet’s next on Sony TV

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was the first one to exclusively report about Shashi Sumeet Productions bringing a new period drama on Sony Entertainment Television. After the success of period dramas like Ye Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Barrister Babu, the makers are most likely bringing a show based in 1945. (Read here: After the success of Ye Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Barrister Babu, Shashi Sumeet to launch a period drama based in the 40's?)

As mentioned by us, the show will have three male and female leads. The story will be based in Lahore and revolve around three love stories of different age groups.

Now, the latest we hear that makers have found their female leads in three pretty looking TV actresses namely Pranali Rathod, Gracy Goswami and Anchal Sahu.

Pranali played the female lead in &TV’s Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki. Gracy is known for her stint in Colors’ Balika Vadhu and Anchal has been earlier part of Star Plus’ Meri Durga.

We could not get through actresses for a comment.

Shashi Sumeet Productions currently bankrolls Shaadi Mubarak on Star Plus, Barrister Babu on Colors, Aye Mere Humsafar on Dangal TV and Tera Yaar Hoon Main on SAB TV.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!